Challenges of virtual learning

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)–As positive COVID cases surge, more students are having to continue their classes online. While virtual learning may be ok for some, a lot of students and parents won’t give it a passing grade.

Learning at home is filled with distractions, and lagging inundated Wi-Fi networks with more people working from home. Students of all ages are having to adapt to online school.

Georgia is fifth grader who’s hoping virtual learning is a thing of the past by 2021. She said school days drag on cooped up in her room, doing her assignments

“And like you don’t have someone there like to help you out with it and then you have to like email them,” explained Georgia, she wishes her teachers were nearby to answer any questions she has while working on her assignments.

Georgia’s mom, Elizabeth Godthaab, is a mental health therapist who’s also adapting to life at home.

“Being a teacher is not something I signed up for,” Godthaab said. Both of Godthaab’s kids have been following a routine that she’s made for them, but she said some students don’t have the same structure at home. “I think the virtual is helping a very small amount of individuals and those individuals being parents that are able to stay at home, able to stay on top of it.”

Godthaab said switching to online classes for the rest of the year has been tough on all the parents who have to work or have students with behavioral issues trying to learn outside of a classroom.

“There’s not consistency, there’s not structure so that’s why we are seeing kids fail and that’s why we are seeing such an increase in mental health again with students who are not socially interacting with other kids, you see teachers at a loss,” Godthaab said. “It’s just where we are right now in society where mentally no one is doing well.”

Evansville’s Huntington Learning Center’s staff members say while doing one on one tutoring they are also encouraging students to focus on what they can control during these trying times.

They are also seeing more middle school and high school students need help with certain subjects.

“And even though the teachers are doing their best and we do interact with the schools and they are willing to give us the information, it’s hard for them to teach over 100 students online,” said Christina Cunningham, managing director of Huntington Learning Center.

(This story was originally published on November 20, 2020)