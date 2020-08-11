CHFS: Five Red Banks employees test positive for COVID-19

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) According to Kentucky’s daily Long-Term Care and Other Congregate Facilities update, there are five active cases of coronavirus at Red Banks Nursing Facility in Henderson. The report states all five cases are employees.

Last Friday, we reported a post on the Redbanks Facebook page said it was stopping in-person visitations after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Cabinet for Health and Human Services, the total number of cases ever at Redbanks is five. The CHFS report says all five cases are in employees.

The Green River District Health Department is offering COVID-19 testing at clinics across its seven-county service area as cases continue to increase across western Kentucky. We have a list of those locations on our website, just click here.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 11, 2020)

