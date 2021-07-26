Indiana Cases

Colts’ Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19

Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts looks on in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears of the Indianapolis Colts at Soldier Field on October 04, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Monday.

He’s fully vaccinated and not experiencing any symptoms.

“That shows the vaccine works,” he said to the media on Monday.

He found out late last week and testing is underway to determine if he has a variant.

The team said on Twitter that Reich is in quarantine outside of the Grand Park Sports Complex. Training camp starts on Wednesday, with players starting to report on Tuesday.

There’s no current timeline for his return. The team will not name an interim head coach.

In the meantime, coordinators will handle running practice.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard commented on the political nature of the vaccine during Monday’s press call.

The team is reportedly now about 60% vaccinated. Another unnamed person with the team also tested positive.

