Commission votes on new restrictions on gatherings in Posey County

POSEY CO., Ind (WEHT) The Posey County commission has approved an ordinance prohibiting meetings of 150 people or more without Health Board approval. This is similar to the restriction on public gatherings issued by Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke that is now in effect.

The restriction in Posey County includes all events, including high school athletic events. The order goes into effect Monday, Oct. 26, and it lasts for one week.

Posey County has seen a sharp rise in COVID cases in the past few weeks. The county has reported 365 new cases, and two deaths so far this month. On Saturday and Sunday alone, they reported 38 new cases.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 20, 2020)

LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS: