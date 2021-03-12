Community leaders prepare to receive millions in COVID relief funding

(WEHT)– Under the latest coronavirus relief bill, funds will be given to every county in the country as well as other investments in local communities. Several million dollars will be given to towns in the Tri-State.

Evansville is getting about $67.5 million.

Owensboro is getting $12.46 million.

The city of Henderson is receiving $5.89 million. Local leaders are trying to figure out where they can spend these federal funds.

“It’s really great to see that we are going to get more relief,” said Donna Stinnett, Henderson’s public information officer. She explained the COVID relief funds the city received in 2020 went to several projects including utilities and rental assistance. “I think it’s about two million dollars we had the first time that helped us keep our public transportation operating, our police and fire department assistance with payroll.”

Stinnett said some funds also went to non-profits. Since Tri-Fest and other fundraising events are still on hold, the city is looking to give more money to charities if that is allowed under this additional federal funding.

“That’s two years in a row that non-profits in Henderson haven’t been able to raise funds so that would certainly be something to take into consideration,” Stinnett explained. “I think tourism and travel is another category that has suffered a little bit. We haven’t been able to have a lot of our tourism events like our handy festival.”

Some counties might receive funding they may not need right now.

Warrick County is projected to receive 12 million dollars.

“This is an additional 10 million dollars compared to what we received in 2020,” said Warrick County Auditor Debbie Stevens. She told Eyewitness News, despite the pandemic the county is doing well financially.

“We are able to keep taxes low and yet generate a significant amount of revenue to provide the services that our residents in Warrick County expect so we are in a very good position. So this money, what would I like to see happen? Let’s give relief to our taxpayers in Warrick County,” said Stevens.

County officials have until 2024 to spend the money.

(This story was originally published on March 12, 2021)