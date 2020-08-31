Coronavirus positivity rate in St. Louis region remains above limit as Illinois reports 1,668 new cases, 7 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois counties outside St. Louis could face stricter mitigation measures as early as Tuesday as the COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region remains above state limits nearly two weeks after additional restrictions were put in place, data released Monday shows.

Additional state-imposed restrictions remain in effect in both the South Suburban region, which includes Will and Kanakakee counties, and the Metro East region outside St. Louis after their 7-day positivity rates passed an 8 percent limit set by the state for more than three consecutive days.

The rates in both regions remain above 8 percent as of August 28, with a 10.4 percent positivity rate in Metro East and an 8.8 percent positivity rate in South Suburban region.

Even stricter mitigation measures could be announced in Metro East as early as tomorrow, as health officials previously said they would be put in place if the region failed to drop below an 8 percent average positivity rate after 14 days.

Illinois health officials reported 1,668 new cases of COVID-19 and seven coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed over the past day Monday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 235,023 cases of coronavirus disease and 8,206 related deaths have been confirmed since the pandemic began. The seven deaths reported Monday is below the current 7-day average, which is about 20 deaths per day, after rising from a low of about 16 per day in late July.

The statewide positivity rate from August 24-30 came in at 4.1 percent, near the 4 percent level where it has been since late July.

The 7-day testing average has been rising since late July as well, and the 47,379 new tests reported over the past 24 hours is near the 7-day average of about 46,000. To date, health officials estimate 95 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered.

Indiana health officials reported 897 new cases of COVID-19 and five coroanvirus-related deaths were reported over the past day Monday, while the 7-day positivity rate from August 17-24 came in at 6.9 percent.