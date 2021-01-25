As Illinois moves into Phase 1B of vaccination plan, many eligible won’t be able to receive a shot right away

(WEHT) As Illinois moves into Phase 1B of their vaccine administration plan on Monday, many who are eligible in the phase will be unable to receive a shot right away.

Among those qualified to be vaccinated in Phase 1B include grocery store and manufacturing plant employees as well as those who work in schools.

Many employers, including Aldi and Amazon, are preparing to offer inoculations at the workplace, whereas other companies are offering incentives or time off to get vaccinated.

Phase 1B also includes 1.9 million people over the age of 65, as well as over 1.3 million front-line essential workers who are at high risk for exposure. Police and fire personnel, postal service employees and those who work in food and agriculture are also included in this phase.

The phase is proving to be significantly more challenging for the state, as Phase 1A covered approximately 850,000 front-line health care workers and staff of long-term care facilities.

(This story was originally published on January 25, 2021)