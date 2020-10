EDWARDS COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — Edwards County health officials are warning of possible COVID-19 exposure at the Christopher Rural Health Community Center, located at 33 W Main St in Albion.

The Health Office says those who were seen or visited the center between October 5-14 could possibly have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.

If you develop symptoms, you are asked to call the Edwards County Health Office or Wabash County Health Department.