Fairfield Christmas parade still scheduled for December

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – While Evansville and Owensboro cancelled their Christmas parades over concerns related to the pandemic, other Tri-State communities still plan to have theirs.

It’s not happening this year in Evansville, or in Owensboro. But in Fairfield, their Christmas Parade is still scheduled to happen.

“I think it’s probably wise. We’ll take some precautions and all,” said Ken Miller of Fairfield.

“I think it’s a bad idea, but i understand the reason people wanting to get out and do stuff,” adds Gregg Benskin Sr. of Fairfield.

Parade board members say they decided to go on with their planned parade December 5th after briefly considering cancelling it for this year, and after Tier Three restrictions started across Illinois.

“The more we talked about it, the more we talked with people in the community that felt like they thought it was O.K.,” said parade board member Tina Turner.

She also says they’re making changes, including not handing out candy, and changing how Santa appears in the parade. They also want parade goers to spread out and wear masks.

“I think our town, every little town, they’re feeling economic hurt, they’re feeling social hurt, they’re missing their churches, sometimes if you can throw in that one thing that’s normal, it helps a lot,” Turner says.

Earlier this year, Evansville canceled this year’s edition of its parade over concerns of inability to social distance. While the city of Owensboro called its parade off because of the rise in COVID-19 cases and the parade’s cost. Some residents want the holiday show to go on.

“I’m sure people will keep their distance. I hope it all works out,” Miller says.

But others want it held off until the number of new cases goes down.

“I think it ought to be pushed aside until later in December or something,” Benskin says.

(This story was originally published on November 25, 2020)

