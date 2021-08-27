Final winners of Illinois’ ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery announced

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT)– 19 winners have been chosen during the last drawing of the state’s ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery. The Illinois Department of Public Health notified winners by phone or email Thursday.

So far in Illinois, 76% of the eligible population are vaccinated. This includes 600,000 children and 7.7 million adults.

The winners of the August 26th drawing are from the following locations across Illinois:

$1 million cash prize: Bloomington

$1 million cash prize: Rolling Meadows

$150,000 scholarship: Algonquin

$150,000 scholarship: Alton