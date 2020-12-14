First round of COVID vaccines arrive in Illinois

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was on hand when the first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) on December 14, 2020.

(WEHT) The state of Illinois received the first shipment of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) on Monday. The state received approximately 43,000 doses in the first shipment and expects additional shipments in the coming weeks.

The vast majority of doses in this shipment will be delivered from the SNS to Regional Hospital Coordination Centers around the state that will serve as pick up locations for local health departments to begin distribution to healthcare workers in their jurisdictions, with the remaining portion going directly to predetermined local health department(s). Wayne County will be one of the first counties to receive the vaccine.

Also on Monday, five University of Louisville Health doctors and nurses, who have been working on the front lines to help Kentuckians during the once-in-100-years pandemic, received their vaccinations in public and before the media.

(This story was originally published on December 14, 2020)