Gov. Pritzker announces mask requirement for Illinois schools

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker and Illionois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced on Wednesday that masks will be required for students, teachers, and staff at schools and day cares across the state. The new requirement formalizes CDC guidance released in July on universal masking for both unvaccinated and vaccinated people in schools to ensure a safe return to classrooms.

The governor also announced his intent to require all state employees working in congregate facilities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by October 4. The state is also requiring universal masking in private long-term care facilities and strongly encourages owners of private facilities to join the state in adopting vaccination requirements.

The administration is providing free testing to all schools in Illinois outside of Chicago, which received a separate federal funding allocation for testing.