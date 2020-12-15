Gov. Pritzker to give daily COVID-19 update

Coronavirus Watch Illinois
Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Pritzker is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. If you are having trouble watching the live stream on our mobile app, click here.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 7,359 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 117 additional deaths.

IDPH reported a total of 863,477 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 14,509 deaths.

Public health officials also stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,922 specimens for a total 11,962,010. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 8 – December 14, 2020 is 8.6%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 10.3% for the December 8-14 time period.

As of Monday night, there were 4,965 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. Of those patients, 1,057 were in the ICU and 598 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories