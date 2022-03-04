ILLINOIS (WEHT) – A press release from Illinois states that due to recent improvements of the COVID-19 situation, Governor Pritzker released an updated executive order March 4 lifting the school exclusion requirements, moving schools back to normal processes for handling infectious diseases.

“As we move forward in our fight against COVID-19, schools should continue to look to their local health departments, IDPH and the CDC for guidance in dealing with this virus as they do for all communicable diseases,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “By getting vaccinated and staying home when sick or when deemed necessary by local health departments, school communities can help ensure their classrooms are a safe place for all.”

“We are at a stage in this pandemic where we have more tools than ever before to help prevent severe illness due to COVID-19, including safe and effective vaccines and new treatments,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “With almost half of the entire Illinois population not only vaccinated, but boosted and up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, as well as high levels of population immunity from both vaccination and infections, the risk of outbreaks causing severe illness is reduced. In-person learning is important for the social, emotional, and mental health of students, and schools should continue to work with their local health departments to assess risks and implement mitigations as needed to protect their students and staff.”

A press release from Illinois states that this executive order has no impact on the State of Illinois’ vaccination or testing requirements, which line up with current CDC recommendations to screen unvaccinated school staff. Additionally, school districts and private businesses can continue to require masks at their discretion, says Illinois.