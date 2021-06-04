Governor Pritzker issues guidelines for Illinois reopening

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) – Following weeks of steady decreases in new positive COVID-19 cases and with over 67 percent of residents age 18 and older receiving their first vaccine dose, Governor JB Pritzker released guidelines for Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan, which will go into effect on June 11 and marks a full reopening of all businesses and activities.

This guidance will mean businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks, and seated-spectator venues, among others, will be able to operate at full capacity for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is also lifting the outdoor mask requirement in schools in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control.

“After a tremendously challenging year, Illinois has now reached a defining moment in our efforts to defeat COVID-19,” said Pritzker. “Thanks to the hard work of residents across the state, Illinois will soon resume life as we knew it before – returning to events, gatherings, and a fully reopened economy, with some of the safety guidelines we’ve adopted still in place.”

Upon entering Phase 5, fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. Phase 5 also marks the return of traditional conventions, festivals, and large events without capacity restrictions. Large gatherings of all sizes can resume across all industry settings, and Phase 5 removes requirements that businesses institute mandatory social distancing in seated venues as well as daily health screenings of employees and visitors. Businesses and venues should continue to allow for social distancing to the extent possible, especially indoors. Businesses and venues may also continue to put in place additional public health mitigations as they deem appropriate, including requiring face coverings.

The state will continue to recommend masking for anyone who isn’t vaccinated, and require it for all people while traveling on public transportation, in congregate settings, in health care settings, as well as in schools, day cares, and educational institutions pursuant to the Illinois Department of Public Health and CDC guidance.

