ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 12,542 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Tuesday, including 125 additional deaths.

IDPH stated there is a total of 738,846 COVID-19 cases across the state, including 12,403 deaths.

Additionally, public health stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 116,081 specimens for a total 10,614,079. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 24 – November 30, 2020 is 10.4%.” Also, they reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity of 12.2% for the November 24-30 time period.

As of Monday night, 5,835 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID. Of those patients, 1,195 were in the ICU and 721 were on ventilators.

