IDPH: 7,377 new COVID-19 cases; 181 additional deaths

Gov. Pritzker is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. If you are having trouble watching the live stream on our mobile app, click here.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 7,377 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases announced Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 181 additional deaths.

IDPH reported a total of 886,805 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 15,015 deaths.

Additionally, the public health department stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 112,292 specimens for a total 12,259,595. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 11 – December 17, 2020 is 8.0%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity of 9.7% for the December 11-17 time period.

As of Thursday night, 4,690 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 1,023 were in the ICU and 589 were on ventilators.