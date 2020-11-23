IDPH: 8,322 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 47 additional deaths

Coronavirus Watch Illinois
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 8,322 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 47 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included three central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Champaign County man in his 70s
  • Two Livingston County residents: A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s

The public health department said there is a total of 664,620 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 11,553 deaths.

Additionally, IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 91,562 specimens for a total 9,892,981. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 16 – November 22, 2020 is 10.9%. ” They also reported a preliminary statewide test positivity rate of 12.7% for the time period of November 16-November 22.

As of Sunday night, there were 6,171 people in Illinois hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,206 were in the ICU and 635 were on ventilators.

