IDPH: 8,691 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 90 additional deaths

Gov. Pritzker is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. If you are having trouble watching the live stream on our mobile app, click here.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 8,691 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Monday, including 90 additional deaths.

According to IDPH, there is a total of 796,264 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 13,343 deaths.

In addition, public health stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,569 specimens for a total 11,178,783. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 30 – December 6, 2020 is 10.3%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity of 11.9% for the time period of November 30-December 6.

As of Sunday night, there were 5,190 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,123 were in the ICU and 648 were on ventilators.