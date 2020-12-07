IDPH: 8,691 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 90 additional deaths

Coronavirus Watch Illinois
Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Pritzker is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. If you are having trouble watching the live stream on our mobile app, click here.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 8,691 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Monday, including 90 additional deaths.

According to IDPH, there is a total of 796,264 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 13,343 deaths.

In addition, public health stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,569 specimens for a total 11,178,783. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 30 – December 6, 2020 is 10.3%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity of 11.9% for the time period of November 30-December 6.

As of Sunday night, there were 5,190 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,123 were in the ICU and 648 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story