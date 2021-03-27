IDPH announces 2,678 new cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WBMD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,678 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional deaths Saturday, March 27.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,235,578 cases, including 21,228 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,175 specimens for a total of 20,068,566.

As of last night, 1,335 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 264 patients were in the ICU and 115 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 20-26 is 3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 20-26 is 3.4%.

A total of 6,227,895 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 6,692,795.

A total of 5,418,211 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 366,675 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 99,936 doses.

Yesterday, 136,593 doses were reported administered in Illinois.