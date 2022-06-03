CHICAGO, Ill. (WEHT) – Reports from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) state that 19 counties in Illinois are rated at a High Community Level for COVID-19. Another 31 Illinois counties are rated at a Medium Community Level.

The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will, Boone, Lee, Stephenson and Winnebago in northern Illinois and Fulton, Knox, Logan, Mason, McLean, Menard, Peoria, Sangamon, Tazewell and Woodford in central Illinois.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), there have been 32,605 new confirmed and probable cases which includes 47 death since May 27, 2022.

“With 50 Illinois counties now rated at a High or Medium Community Level, we should all be paying attention to the transmission levels and taking steps to ensure that we are up-to-date on vaccinations and boosters,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. “At this time, we are all wise to put on our masks in indoor public spaces and avoid indoor crowded spaces as much as possible. And if you test positive, promptly contact a healthcare provider to discuss which treatment is right for you. The treatments are much more effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths when they are taken early in the course of the illness.”

For people in High Community Level areas the CDC recommends:

• Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

• If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease

o Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection

o Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed

o Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions

o Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)

o IF YOU TEST POSITIVE: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies

• If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease

o consider self-testing to detect infection before contact

o consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

• Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

• Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19

People in areas considered Medium Community Level are advised by the IDPH to stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines/boosters. Those who are immunocompromised or elderly are advised to wear a mask in public.

