IDPH: More than 62% of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — More Illinoisans are getting vaccinated. The health department announced Thursday more than 62% of all adults in the state have now received at least one dose.

Today, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) also reported 1,918 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 35 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,361,666 cases, including 22,320 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 88,682 specimens for a total of 23,594,096.

As of last night, 1,765 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 465 patients were in the ICU and 236 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 6-12 is 2.7%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 6-12 is 3.2%.

A total of 10,179,004 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,082 doses.

Yesterday, 68,035 doses were reported administered in Illinois.