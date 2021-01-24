IDPH reports 3,292 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)— The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday 3,292 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 were reported, plus 40 additional deaths.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,101,819 cases and 18,750 deaths connected to the virus.

Over the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 90,138 tested specimens for a total 15,409,832.

As of Saturday night, 2,994 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those, 617 patients were in the ICU and 321 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 17–23, 2021 is 4.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 17–23, 2021 is 6.0%.

A total of 1,112,725 vaccine doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Additionally, about 524,050 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,636,775.

IDPH has administered a total of 681,473 vaccines, including 106,274 for long-term care facilities. On Saturday, a total of 23,653 doses were administered.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 27,776 doses.