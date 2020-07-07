Illinois among states requiring a mask in public

DALLAS (Nexstar/AP) — Leaders in several states, including Illinois, have ordered residents to wear masks in public in a course reversal amid an alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases nationwide.

The following is a list of states where masks are required in public when social distancing is not possible:

California

Connecticut

Delaware

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Virginia

Washington

This list comes from volunteer group masks4all.co. The group noted some states require masks for state employees, but not for the general public.

Among cities implementing the face-covering orders is Jacksonville, Florida, where President Donald Trump plans to accept the Republican nomination in August. Trump has refused to wear a mask during visits to states and businesses that require them.

On Monday, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Trump should order the wearing of masks.

“States that were recalcitrant … are doing a 180, and you have the same states now wearing masks,” Cuomo said. “Let the president have the same sense to do that as an executive order, and then let the president lead by example and let the president put a mask on it, because we know it works.”

(This story originally published on July 7, 2020)

