Illinois announces $225 million investment to expand COVID testing in schools

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced a $225 million investment to expand access to covidSHIELD testing for middle and high schools across the state.

The covidSHIELD test is a saliva-based test that detects the virus that causes COVID-19, including in people who aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Students will be able to be tested at participating schools with parental consent.

The $225 million investment expands on testing currently being offered at Illinois public universities and community colleges.