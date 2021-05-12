Illinois announces $225 million investment to expand COVID testing in schools

Coronavirus Watch Illinois
Posted: / Updated:

File/Getty

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced a $225 million investment to expand access to covidSHIELD testing for middle and high schools across the state.

The covidSHIELD test is a saliva-based test that detects the virus that causes COVID-19, including in people who aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Students will be able to be tested at participating schools with parental consent.

The $225 million investment expands on testing currently being offered at Illinois public universities and community colleges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories