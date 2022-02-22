ILLINOIS (WEHT) – A new COVID treatment will be made available throughout Illinois.

An Illinois press release said that on February 11, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization for a new monoclonal antibody, bebtelovimab, for the treatment of COVID-19. “This newest COVID-19 treatment authorized by the FDA will continue to move us forward as we co-exist with COVID-19,” said the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “While vaccination and boosting are still the best protection against severe illness due to COVID-19, this new treatment, along with other previously authorized treatments, can help keep people out of the hospital.”

The Illinois press release said that Bebtelovimab is authorized to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and certain pediatric patients who are at high risk for severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, when other therapies are not available. Bebtelovimab is given as an intravenous injection, says Illinois.

Illinois says that similar to other treatments for COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will oversee allocation of bebtelovimab. While treatments like bebtelovimab are provided free from HHS, it is in limited amounts, says Illinois. Once IDPH receives its allocation from HHS, it looks at the population of each COVID-19 region, the most vulnerable communities, vaccination rates, and hospitalization rates. Illinois press release said that in prioritizing equity, IDPH currently is largely distributing and tracking distribution of treatments like bebtelovimab to high impact areas such as those ranking high on the Social Vulnerability Index and with low vaccination rates. IDPH also tracks how often treatments are used to decide future distribution.

Illinois said that in an effort to better pinpoint where more COVID-19 remedies are needed in Illinois, IDPH began asking health facilities and pharmacies at the end of 2021 to report demographic information about who was receiving these treatments. Illinois said that unfortunately for IDPH, only a few facilities and pharmacies provided information. Illinois said that IDPH recently asked HHS if it could pressure providers to report demographic information so that public health officials could incorporate this information into distribution decisions.

More information on COVID-19 treatments can be found here. To find a location that provides treatment, visit the COVID-19 Outpatient Therapy Locator on the IDPH website.