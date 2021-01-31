Illinois health officials report 2,428 new cases of COVID-19, 40 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 2,428 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 40 additional deaths.

If metrics continue to improve, Region 7 will move to Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan Monday.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,126,301 cases, including 19,243 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 86,871 specimens for a total of 16,039,292.

As of Saturday night, 2,467 people were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those, 538 patients were in the ICU and 289 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from January 24 to January 30 is 3.9 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 24 to January 30 is 5 percent.

A total of 1,333,475 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,829,575.

Illinois health officials are currently reporting a total of 981,988 vaccines administered, including 156,872 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 42,931 doses. Saturday, a total of 36,851 doses were administered.