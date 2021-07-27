Illinois health officials say they plan to fully adopt new CDC guidelines

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois health officials say they plan to fully adopt the new CDC guidelines.

The CDC now recommends that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor setting in areas with substantial and high transmission. CDC is also recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said that until more people are vaccinated they will recommend everyone regardless of vaccination status wear a mask indoors.