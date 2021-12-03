Illinois reporting high COVID cases for this week

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WEHT) – Seems like Coronavirus is still going strong.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, also known as IDPH, reported 42,559 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 182 additional deaths since Nov 26. IDPH is reporting a total of 1,835,076 cases, including 26,535 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. As of last night, 2,582 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 534 patients were in the ICU and 221 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov 26 to Dec 2, is 4.7%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov 26 to Dec 2 is 5.6%.

A total of 17,508,319 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of this time. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 54,387 doses. Since Nov 26, the number of doses reported are 380,710, and these doses were administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, approximately 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 61% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also known as the CDC. Approximately 36% of Illinois’ eligible adults have received a booster dose of vaccine.

