More than 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A total of 7,300,095 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago and a total of 6,043,292 doses of the vaccine have been administered, IDPH reported.

In addition, approximately 448,830 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 7,748,925.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 108,811 doses.

Yesterday, 124,870 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Today, 3,235 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified, including 24 deaths.

Additionally, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,251,346 cases, including 21,349 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,575 specimens for a total of 20,499,802. As of last night, 1,445 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 314 patients were in the ICU and 129 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 26 April 1 is 3.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 26 to April 1 is 4.1%.