Nonprofit reminds Illinoisans to get help with utility bills

CHICAGO (AP) — A nonprofit is reminding Illinoisans struggling to pay utility bills during the coronavirus pandemic to seek help.

The Citizens Utility Board says customers should contact their utility provider for specific details on protection available.

Executive Director David Kolata says the Illinois Commerce Commission in June approved consumers protections for people hurt financially by the pandemic.

For individuals, those protections can include a moratorium on utility disconnections through the end of March, deposit waivers and payment plans.

But Kolata says it’s essential for customers to contact their utility provider directly and get information on support available to them.

(This story was originally published on October 18, 2020)