Pritzker touts Illinois reopening as other states backtrack

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois residents may go to work, exercise at the gym, dine with family at a restaurant and see a movie at the theater starting Friday as the state moves further into resuming some semblance of normal living during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that the state is progressing quickly in re-opening its economy even as other states are seeing new surges in the virus.
While maintaining current safety protocol, bars and restaurants, shut down in mid-March, may return to indoor service. Fitness centers, movie theaters, schools and day-care centers may re-open and people may return to workplaces.
(This story was originally published on June 26, 2020)
