Pritzker touts Illinois reopening as other states backtrack

Coronavirus Watch Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois residents may go to work, exercise at the gym, dine with family at a restaurant and see a movie at the theater starting Friday as the state moves further into resuming some semblance of normal living during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that the state is progressing quickly in re-opening its economy even as other states are seeing new surges in the virus. 

While maintaining current safety protocol, bars and restaurants, shut down in mid-March, may return to indoor service. Fitness centers, movie theaters, schools and day-care centers may re-open and people may return to workplaces. 

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 26, 2020)

LATEST NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories