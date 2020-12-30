Wabash General Hospital begins administering first round of COVID vaccine

MT. CARMEL, Ill (WEHT) Wabash General Hospital began distributing the COVID vaccine to healthcare workers on Tuesday.

WGH’s Chief of Staff, Dr. Levi McDaniel, stated “In this season of hope this vaccine represents a great hope for the end of this deadly pandemic. We are grateful for those who developed this vaccine and to all the people who volunteered to prove its safety and efficacy. Now, we are fortunate to be able to vaccinate those who have put themselves directly into harms way over the last nine months. Many healthcare workers have died because of their service, including one of our very own at WGH. Hopefully this is what puts that to an end. We are thankful to be at this moment and look forward to saving as many lives as the vaccine becomes more widely available.”

Fairfield Memorial Hospital in Wayne County began administering the vaccine to frontline healthcare workers two weeks ago. Wayne County was one of the first counties in Illinois to receive the first shipment of Pfizer vaccine.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 30, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: