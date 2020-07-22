Moratorium on evictions in Illinois extended

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

CHICAGO, Ill (WEHT) Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has extended the moratorium on evictions in the state through Aug. 22. The governor also announced a new program to help community based organizations set up COVID-19 testing sites.

Through the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) will award a grant to one organization in each of the nine regions in Illinois reopening plan. Each of these nine organizations will serve as coordinators in their region, awarding sub-grants to community-based organizations in their region who can most effectively conduct tracing, education and outreach in their communities. This funding will become available on Friday.

The funding will assist organizations in contact tracing efforts through the following three areas:

Provide education and outreach to promote everyday preventive actions to help slow the spread of COVID-19, as well as identify populations at greater risk of infection, and provide information to breakdown myths and rumors. Conduct contact tracing through interviews and provide follow up information for close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Coordinate resources, such as food, laundry, and even housing if needed, for cases or close contacts of cases who need to isolate or quarantine.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 22, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: