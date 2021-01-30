Indiana Cases

Kentucky Cases

Illinois Cases

Who can get vaccinated and where

2,389 new coronavirus cases, 43 additional deaths reported by ISDH

Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy MGN Online

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 2,389 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 43 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Saturday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 8.6%, with a cumulative rate of 10.6% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 624,959 total positive cases and 9,592 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 375 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of January 25, the ISDH County Metric map shows 8 in Yellow, 79 in Orange and 5 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,648 total COVID-19 patients: 1,396 confirmed and 252 under investigation.

ISDH says 31.7% of ICU beds and 77.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Our Shot or call 211.

As of Saturday, 551,527 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 137,823 are fully vaccinated.

(This story was originally published on January 30, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories