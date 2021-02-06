2,855 new coronavirus cases, 67 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 2,855 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 67 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Saturday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 7%, with a cumulative rate of 10.5% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 637,987 total positive cases and 11,346 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 406 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of February 1, the ISDH County Metric map shows 29 in Yellow, 59 in Orange and 4 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,399 total COVID-19 patients: 1,087 confirmed and 312 under investigation.

ISDH says 31.3% of ICU beds and 77.6% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit OurShot or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of today, 681,965 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 205,712 are fully vaccinated.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available