Indiana Cases

Kentucky Cases

Illinois Cases

Who can get vaccinated and where

2,855 new coronavirus cases, 67 additional deaths reported in Indiana

Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy MGN Online

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 2,855 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 67 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Saturday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 7%, with a cumulative rate of 10.5% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 637,987 total positive cases and 11,346 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 406 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of February 1, the ISDH County Metric map shows 29 in Yellow, 59 in Orange and 4 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,399 total COVID-19 patients: 1,087 confirmed and 312 under investigation.

ISDH says 31.3% of ICU beds and 77.6% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit OurShot or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of today, 681,965 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 205,712 are fully vaccinated.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories