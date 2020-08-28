6 fraternities, 2 sororities at IU required to quarantine after ‘alarming’ rise in COVID-19 cases

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Eight Greek houses at Indiana University are required to quarantine after an “alarming increase” of positive COVID-19 tests, the university reports.
Residents of the following six fraternities and two sororities must remain in their houses for the next 14 days:
- Alpha Delta Pi
- Alpha Sigma Pi
- Beta Theta Pi
- Kappa Kappa Gamma
- Phi Gamma Delta
- Phi Kappa Psi
- Sigma Alpha Epsilon
- Theta Chi
Also, all Greek houses and the Evans Scholars and Christian Student Fellowship houses are required to suspend in-person activities until September 14. That does not include residence halls.
IU’s public health officers are monitoring other houses to discern spread within those communities.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 28, 2020)
