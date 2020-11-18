LIVE NOW: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb gives COVID-19 address

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 6,143 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 60 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 12.2%, with a cumulative rate of 6.8% positive.

As of November 15, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 county in Yellow, 70 in Orange and 21 in Red.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate. Click here to learn more about the state’s color-coded county metrics map.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,040 total COVID-19 patients: 2,475 confirmed and 565 under investigation.

ISDH reports 21.7% of ICU beds and 72.7% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

(This story was originally published on November 18, 2020)