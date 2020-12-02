6,655 new coronavirus cases, 91 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 6,655 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 91 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 11%, with a cumulative rate of 7.4% positive.

As of November 29, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 county in Yellow, 75 in Orange and 16 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,441 total COVID-19 patients: 2,941 confirmed and 500 under investigation. ISDH says 20.2% of ICU beds and 69.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

(This story was originally published on December 2, 2020)