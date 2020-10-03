More residents and staff test positive for COVID-19 at Mount Vernon nursing home

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A long-term care center in Mount Vernon is seeing additional COVID-19 cases.

The Posey County Health Department says six more residents and two staff members have tested positive at Mount Vernon Nursing and Rehab.

So far, 20 residents and seven staff members have tested positive.

Health officials reported an outbreak at the facility last Tuesday, after 10 residents and five staff tested positive for the virus.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 3, 2020)