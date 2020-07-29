All jury trials suspended in southern Indiana

INDIANA (WEHT) All jury trials in the southern district of Indiana are suspended through at least Aug. 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some jury trials may resume on Sept. 1.

While jury trials have been suspended, the courthouses remain open and other in-person proceedings, including plea and sentencing hearings, are taking place. Certain limitations and restrictions remain in effect, such as the mandatory wearing of face coverings in all public spaces (except for individuals with medical exemptions, or those excused from wearing a face covering in a courtroom by the presiding judge).

The Court also continues to hold certain proceedings, such as initial appearances and detention hearings, as well as civil conferences, via video conference and telephonically.

