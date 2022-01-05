Amid the surging demand for rapid tests, Indiana must make a few changes

This undated photo provided by Ellume shows a self-administered rapid coronavirus at home test kit developed by Australian manufacturer Ellume. U.S. regulators on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that consumers can buy without a prescription to test themselves entirely at home. (Ellume via AP)

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana officials are making several changes to its testing operations amid a surging demand for rapid tests.

Across the state, testing sites have extended their hours to meet the growing number of people seeking test results after the holiday travel season. Effective immediately, rapid tests at state and local health departments will only be available to those who are 18 and younger, and to those who have symptoms and are over the age of 50.

Officials say the change is necessary because of the shortage of rapid tests across the country. Currently, Indiana uses roughly fifty-thousand rapid tests a week. Indiana is only guaranteed eleven-thousand a week. Any appointments made before the change will be honored, but no other appointments will be accepted unless an individual meets the criteria.