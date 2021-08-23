Cannelton City Schools go to virtual learning

PERRY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT)– Cannelton City Schools administrators have made the decision to go virtual starting Tuesday, August 24. Virtual learning will continue until Tuesday, September 7 as positive COVID-19 cases increase within the county.

School leaders say all students will take home their Chromebooks and chargers on Monday.

The school system has a grab-and-go meal service available.

Free internet service is also available for students as everyone returns to virtual learning.

Students will be expected to log in to Google Classroom and check their school email daily.

School administrators say this could change at any moment. If there are any changes to the sports schedule, administrators say they will let everyone know as soon as possible.