Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Indiana

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of September 1 had reached640,914 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Indiana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of August 31, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. LaPorte County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (229 total deaths)

— 2.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,474 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,093 (13,289 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 228 (251 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

#49. Miami County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (75 total deaths)

— 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,448 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,408 (4,762 total cases)

— 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 572 (203 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

#48. St. Joseph County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (574 total deaths)

— 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,436 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,451 (39,282 total cases)

— 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (715 new cases, +51% change from previous week)

#47. Morgan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (151 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,415 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.8 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,233 (7,918 total cases)

— 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 525 (370 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

#46. Lake County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (1,053 total deaths)

— 1.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,376 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (9 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,318 (59,804 total cases)

— 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 194 (943 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

#45. Perry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (42 total deaths)

— 2.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,362 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,691 (2,241 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 438 (84 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

#44. Shelby County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (99 total deaths)

— 3.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,340 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,902 (5,771 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 606 (271 new cases, +69% change from previous week)

#43. Sullivan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (47 total deaths)

— 6.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,286 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,637 (2,612 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 837 (173 new cases, +106% change from previous week)

#42. White County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (55 total deaths)

— 6.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,272 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,119 (3,644 total cases)

— 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 440 (106 new cases, +108% change from previous week)

#41. Vanderburgh County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (417 total deaths)

— 7.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,250 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.8 (5 new deaths, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,059 (27,324 total cases)

— 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 716 (1,299 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

#40. Elkhart County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (479 total deaths)

— 8.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,231 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.5 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,083 (31,123 total cases)

— 18.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (478 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

#39. Huntington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (86 total deaths)

— 9.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,203 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,907 (5,444 total cases)

— 17.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 863 (315 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

#38. Fulton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (48 total deaths)

— 12.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,145 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,805 (2,358 total cases)

— 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 451 (90 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

#37. Floyd County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (192 total deaths)

— 14.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.8 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,854 (9,308 total cases)

— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 483 (379 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

#36. Vigo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (262 total deaths)

— 14.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,291 (14,226 total cases)

— 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 449 (481 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

#35. Henry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (118 total deaths)

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,085 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.3 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,154 (6,790 total cases)

— 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 600 (288 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

#34. Scott County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (59 total deaths)

— 15.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,080 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,573 (3,479 total cases)

— 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,030 (246 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

#33. Montgomery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (95 total deaths)

— 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,070 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,603 (5,215 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 642 (246 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

#32. Ripley County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (71 total deaths)

— 17.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,041 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,016 (3,970 total cases)

— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 643 (182 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

#31. Johnson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (403 total deaths)

— 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #991 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,573 (21,468 total cases)

— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 580 (918 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

#30. Marshall County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (119 total deaths)

— 20.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #974 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,659 (6,781 total cases)

— 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (134 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

#29. Knox County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (95 total deaths)

— 21.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #948 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.2 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,527 (4,950 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 771 (282 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

#28. Starke County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (60 total deaths)

— 22.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #944 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,776 (2,478 total cases)

— 15.2% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (54 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

#27. Warrick County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (165 total deaths)

— 22.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #931 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.1 (7 new deaths, +600% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,089 (9,506 total cases)

— 18.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 646 (407 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

#26. Greene County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (86 total deaths)

— 25.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #876 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,591 (3,381 total cases)

— 16.6% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 473 (151 new cases, +54% change from previous week)

#25. Wabash County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (86 total deaths)

— 29.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #817 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.5 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,921 (4,315 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 778 (241 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

#24. Madison County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (359 total deaths)

— 29.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #814 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,013 (15,565 total cases)

— 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 544 (705 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

#23. Dubois County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (119 total deaths)

— 29.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #803 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,146 (6,900 total cases)

— 27.1% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 515 (220 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

#22. Jefferson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (90 total deaths)

— 30.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #798 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,743 (4,117 total cases)

— 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 532 (172 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

#21. Blackford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (33 total deaths)

— 31.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #783 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,740 (1,498 total cases)

— 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 451 (53 new cases, +77% change from previous week)

#20. Pike County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (35 total deaths)

— 32.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,907 (1,723 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,162 (144 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

#19. Grant County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (186 total deaths)

— 32.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #768 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,390 (8,149 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 412 (271 new cases, +63% change from previous week)

#18. Newton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (40 total deaths)

— 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #745 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,196 (1,286 total cases)

— 27.6% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 100 (14 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

#17. Wells County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (81 total deaths)

— 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #744 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,104 (3,425 total cases)

— 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 512 (145 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

#16. Vermillion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (45 total deaths)

— 35.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #716 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,363 (2,071 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 497 (77 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

#15. Orange County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (57 total deaths)

— 35.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #715 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,669 (2,489 total cases)

— 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 987 (194 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

#14. Fayette County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (67 total deaths)

— 35.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,761 (3,179 total cases)

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 597 (138 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

#13. Owen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (61 total deaths)

— 36.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #691 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,289 (2,556 total cases)

— 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 558 (116 new cases, +104% change from previous week)

#12. Brown County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (45 total deaths)

— 39.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #663 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,044 (1,214 total cases)

— 36.7% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 398 (60 new cases, +71% change from previous week)

#11. Lawrence County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (135 total deaths)

— 39.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #660 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,703 (6,217 total cases)

— 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 946 (429 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

#10. Gibson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (101 total deaths)

— 40.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #644 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,263 (5,474 total cases)

— 28.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 838 (282 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

#9. Howard County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (250 total deaths)

— 41.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #623 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,002 (12,383 total cases)

— 18.1% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 761 (628 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

#8. Cass County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (115 total deaths)

— 42.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #613 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.3 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,437 (6,572 total cases)

— 37.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 496 (187 new cases, +108% change from previous week)

#7. Daviess County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (102 total deaths)

— 43.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #610 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,710 (3,572 total cases)

— 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 594 (198 new cases, +51% change from previous week)

#6. Wayne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (205 total deaths)

— 45.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #573 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,689 (8,360 total cases)

— 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 874 (576 new cases, +93% change from previous week)

#5. Fountain County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (52 total deaths)

— 48.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #526 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,506 (2,698 total cases)

— 30.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 710 (116 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

#4. Tipton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (51 total deaths)

— 57.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #429 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,688 (1,922 total cases)

— 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 356 (54 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

#3. Randolph County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (84 total deaths)

— 59.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #416 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,080 (2,733 total cases)

— 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 409 (101 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

#2. Decatur County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (94 total deaths)

— 65.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #363 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,885 (3,422 total cases)

— 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 734 (195 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

#1. Pulaski County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (50 total deaths)

— 89.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #199 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,212 (1,385 total cases)

— 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 542 (67 new cases, +103% change from previous week)