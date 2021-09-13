Indiana health officials announce COVID-19 testing expansion

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Health has announced that Indiana will increase free COVID-19 testing across the state through a partnership with Gravity Diagnostics.

The state health department says that under the partnership, the Kentucky-based company will provide staff and supplies needed to collect and analyze up to 5,000 COVID-19 tests per day, including rapid antigen and PCR tests. The testing operation is expected to come together in a matter of weeks and have the ability to expand to up to 45 sites, if needed.

The agreement also offers the option to provide voluntary testing in K-12 school settings statewide, although details are still being finalized.