COVID-19 testing site in Perry County to close for a month

PERRY CO., Ind (WEHT) Another COVID-19 testing site in our southwestern Indiana counties will be closing for about a month.

The Perry County Health Department says the location at The Schergen’s Center will transition into a mobile/traveling site. This will happen on Tuesday, June 9, and will last through the end of June.

The mobile testing unit will be testing employees in nursing facilities over the next few weeks.

If you had a scheduled appointment, you will be contacted by OptumServe to reschedule or you will be directed to another testing location.

On Monday, Dubois County health officials said the COVID-19 testing site at the National Guard Armory would also turn into a mobile unit for the rest of the month.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)

