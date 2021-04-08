COVID-19 testing at CK Newsome Center extended

COVID-19 testing at the CK Newsome Center in Evansville has been extended through September 2020.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) COVID-19 testing at the C.K. Newsome Center has been extended through June 30. OptumServe will be using BinaxNow rapid tests along with polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

Registration is required. Those needing a test can register at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.

Testing is free to all and no medical insurance is necessary. However, residents with existing insurance are asked to provide that information during the scheduling process.

(This story was originally published on April 8, 2021)