COVID testing returns to CK Newsome Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– COVID-19 testing is returning to the CK Newsome Center temporarily.

A strike team from the Indiana State Department of Health will come to town Friday and Saturday to conduct testing at the community center.

Officials from the Vanderburgh County Health Department said the strike team is coming as demand for testing is increasing locally.

“We’re seeing probably upwards of 1,800 tests a day, which a few months ago, was as low as maybe 100 to 200 a day so well, a lot more demand for testing,” said Joe Gries from the Vanderburgh County Health Department.

The team will be able to test 300 people a day. The tests are free to the public and you can get tested from noon until eight this weekend.