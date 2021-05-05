CVS accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Indiana

FILE – In this May 30, 2019, file photo, a CVS store with the new HealthHUB is shown in Spring, Texas.Pharmacy chains, including CVS, are fighting claims that they’re to blame for the opioid crisis in two Ohio counties. The Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, filings asked U.S. district Court Judge Dan Polster to find in the pharmacies’ favor and reject claims brought by Summit and Cuyahoga counties, home to Akron and Cleveland respectively, that argue that chains such as CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens contributed to the problem by filling an “excessive volume” of opioid prescriptions. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

(WEHT) — CVS Health announced Wednesday they’re offering no appointment necessary and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments in more than 300 stores across Indiana.

Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from time of scheduling, is also available at CVS.com.

The company’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations.

CVS Health says 17 million vaccine doses have been administered.

Walmart and Sam’s Club are also offering walk-in appointments.

(This story was originally published May 5, 2021)