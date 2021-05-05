CVS accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Indiana

(WEHT) — CVS Health announced Wednesday they’re offering no appointment necessary and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments in more than 300 stores across Indiana.
Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from time of scheduling, is also available at CVS.com.
The company’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations.
CVS Health says 17 million vaccine doses have been administered.
Walmart and Sam’s Club are also offering walk-in appointments.
(This story was originally published May 5, 2021)