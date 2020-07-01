Daviess County Museum announces limited reopening later this month

WASHINGTON, Ind (WEHT) The Daviess County Museum has been closed for more than four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will have a limited reopening on July 22. Initially, the museum will be available on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. with certain restrictions in place for staff and guests.

The museum provided an outline of what visitors can expect during the reopening.

What to expect when you come for a tour:

This is a guided tour with museum staff.

Staff will be wearing masks.

Staff will be sanitizing between every tour.

Hand sanitizer will be available for visitors.

The elevator will NOT be available

What is expected from visitors:

Visitors should sanitize hands before the tour.

Call ahead if possible as only one group at a time may tour: 812-257-0301 or 812-698-1510.

Maintain 6 feet social distancing.

Masks will be required.

Please choose another time to visit if you have experienced the following symptoms: fever, cough, cold, headache, shortness of breath, sore throat, joint and muscle pain, or if you have been exposed to COVID-19 within the last 14 days.

To stay abreast of any changes to the museum’s policies and availability, visit the Daviess County Historical Society’s website at www.daviesscountyhistory.com.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)